Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,503 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 68,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 123,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 43,860 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $4.52 on Friday, reaching $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.50. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 3.29.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

