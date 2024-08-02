Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HLIT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

HLIT stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Harmonic had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 228,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

