Harvest Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.21 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $26.61 million and $2.21 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for $38.73 or 0.00063033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,003 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

