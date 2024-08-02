Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $731.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 502.84% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Hawaiian Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ HA opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $619.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.38. Hawaiian has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $14.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

