Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Hawkins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Hawkins has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hawkins to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of HWKN stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.15. The company had a trading volume of 66,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.72. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $121.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.49 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Hawkins will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,149.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,297,120.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $442,998 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

