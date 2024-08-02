HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SoundHound AI in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoundHound AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SoundHound AI’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of SOUN opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $460,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,665.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 22,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $90,431.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 728,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,677.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $460,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,476 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth about $1,335,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 209,154 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

