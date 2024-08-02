HC Wainwright Comments on Balchem Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Balchem in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Balchem had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Balchem Trading Down 0.8 %

BCPC opened at $175.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.17. Balchem has a 52 week low of $110.74 and a 52 week high of $186.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Balchem

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Balchem by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Balchem by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Balchem

In other news, insider William A. Backus 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William A. Backus 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

