HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.75 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ITRG opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.13.
Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
