HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.75 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ITRG opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.13.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Integra Resources stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its position in Integra Resources Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG Free Report ) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,057,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Integra Resources accounts for approximately 5.3% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned about 10.25% of Integra Resources worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

