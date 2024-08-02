HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.25 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Kronos Bio Stock Performance

KRON stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.22. 76,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,028. The company has a market cap of $73.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.88. Kronos Bio has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). Kronos Bio had a negative net margin of 1,534.11% and a negative return on equity of 68.67%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Bio will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kronos Bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Bio

In other Kronos Bio news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 881,913 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $1,093,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,375,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,145,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 410,848 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $480,692.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,597,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,399,037.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 2,671,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,697 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 19.8% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 17.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 247,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

