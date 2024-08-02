HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRONFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.25 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Kronos Bio Stock Performance

KRON stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.22. 76,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,028. The company has a market cap of $73.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.88. Kronos Bio has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRONGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). Kronos Bio had a negative net margin of 1,534.11% and a negative return on equity of 68.67%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Bio will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kronos Bio

In other Kronos Bio news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 881,913 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $1,093,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,375,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,145,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kronos Bio news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 881,913 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $1,093,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,375,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,145,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 410,848 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $480,692.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,597,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,399,037.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,671,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,697 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 19.8% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 17.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 247,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

