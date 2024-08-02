Head-To-Head Comparison: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) vs. SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWater Technology has a beta of 3.94, suggesting that its share price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and SkyWater Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $737.15 million 9.04 $259.06 million $1.56 31.06 SkyWater Technology $286.68 million 1.13 -$30.76 million ($0.69) -9.93

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

98.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 30.26% 23.39% 19.34% SkyWater Technology -10.73% -32.59% -6.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lattice Semiconductor and SkyWater Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 1 1 9 0 2.73 SkyWater Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $66.55, suggesting a potential upside of 37.35%. SkyWater Technology has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 93.43%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats SkyWater Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial, and automotive markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive, bio-health, consumer, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.