Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sets New 12-Month High at $151.67

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $151.67 and last traded at $151.41, with a volume of 559838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.16.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.41.

Institutional Trading of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

