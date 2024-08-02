Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

NYSE:HR opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

