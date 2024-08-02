Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) PT Raised to $25.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

