Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Short Interest Up 6.1% in July

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.23 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

In other news, Director James G. Pratt bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,429 shares in the company, valued at $280,210.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,559,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,241,000 after purchasing an additional 264,313 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 581,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 187,569 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 225,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,758 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 81,220 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

