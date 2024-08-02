HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Shares Down 11.8%

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) fell 11.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.32 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.32 ($0.12). 196,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 248,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.57 ($0.14).

HeiQ Trading Down 11.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.71 million, a PE ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.39.

HeiQ Company Profile

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics, textiles and flooring, and life sciences businesses in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

