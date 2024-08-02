Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $22.50. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 1,700,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 900,552 shares.The stock last traded at $18.92 and had previously closed at $21.31.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hercules Capital

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,008 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,414,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after purchasing an additional 381,318 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,950,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,920.8% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 221,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 210,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 12.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.