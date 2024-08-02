Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hess by 17.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 10.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of HES stock traded down $4.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.63. 1,022,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,147. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.63. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $131.61 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hess from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.58.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

