HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DINO. Scotiabank raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Shares of NYSE DINO traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.14. 1,082,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,983. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,633,000 after purchasing an additional 696,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,027,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 15.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,502,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,131,000 after acquiring an additional 199,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $65,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

