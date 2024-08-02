HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.35 million and $188,917.07 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008523 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,644.94 or 1.00642872 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000947 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00064679 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048727 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $186,472.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

