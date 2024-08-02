Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 499,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,424,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 70,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.71.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,299,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,109. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $193.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.