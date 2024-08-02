Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HOLX. Stephens assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hologic from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.60.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $83.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

