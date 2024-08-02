Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.040-4.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Hologic also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.97-1.04 EPS.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $83.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,484. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $83.22.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.45.

In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen P. Macmillan 44,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

