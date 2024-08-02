holoride (RIDE) Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last Week

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $29,085.34 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.26 or 0.04959167 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00039071 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009016 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00335262 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $34,551.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.