Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.530-2.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.53-2.57 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research restated a sell rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.88.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $97.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

