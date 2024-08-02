Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

HWM stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.87. 2,984,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,162. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $97.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

