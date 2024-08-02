Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

NYSE HWM opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $96.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,911 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,959,000 after buying an additional 3,158,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,006,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,184,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,218,000 after acquiring an additional 810,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

