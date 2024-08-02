H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management reduced its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.3 %

H&R Block stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.80. 645,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,709. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $58.63. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research increased their target price on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Activity

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

