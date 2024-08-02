Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $450.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $15.79 on Friday, reaching $363.98. The stock had a trading volume of 337,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $377.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.10.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after purchasing an additional 918,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,970,000 after buying an additional 291,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 16.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,989,000 after buying an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,267,000 after purchasing an additional 248,493 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,115,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,925,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

