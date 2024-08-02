HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $15,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,699,609. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock opened at $497.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.45. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.