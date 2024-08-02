Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:HSON traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.32. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,210. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 million, a PE ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 0.56. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.