Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.98. 54,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,335. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HII. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

