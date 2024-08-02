Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.850-6.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.85-$6.15 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN stock traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.52. 95,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.70. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $115.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,805.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,259 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $120,083.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,895.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,872 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,300. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

