HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HUTCHMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.13. 578,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,733. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.60. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $21.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 184,123 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

