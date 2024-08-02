Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE H traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.01. 79,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.61 and its 200-day moving average is $147.54.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.32%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on H

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.