iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,867 TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 4,217.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Stock Performance

TPG stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.25. 984,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41. TPG Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.87 million. TPG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 21.16%. TPG’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -1,171.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

