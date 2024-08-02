iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Boeing by 861.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $9.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.60. 7,166,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,186,917. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.97 and its 200 day moving average is $187.70. The stock has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.