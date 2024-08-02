iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,171 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 199.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPG traded down $3.26 on Friday, hitting $122.62. 601,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,049. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.08. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

