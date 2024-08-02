iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,843 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 189.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $175.87. 1,211,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.89 and a 200 day moving average of $180.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $717,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,408.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,951 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

