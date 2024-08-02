iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 627 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.99. 1,032,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,081. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $278.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

