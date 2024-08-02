iA Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,082,000 after purchasing an additional 413,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AZEK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,152,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AZEK by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,951,000 after purchasing an additional 516,523 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in AZEK by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,216,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,793,000 after buying an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in AZEK by 1.7% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,487,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after buying an additional 25,515 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,406. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $418.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.79 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. Analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.72.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,701,000 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

