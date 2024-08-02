iA Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Gartner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Gartner by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.00.

Gartner Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:IT traded down $17.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $476.02. 190,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,456. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $509.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.59% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.