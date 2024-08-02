iA Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,142 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 53,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in PayPal by 8.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 57,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 75.4% in the first quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 221,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,052,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,653,487. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $74.99.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

