iA Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,469,000 after buying an additional 216,768 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,046,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,785,000 after buying an additional 233,321 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,749,000 after buying an additional 40,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,146,000 after buying an additional 1,078,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.25. 1,403,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,344. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.63 and a one year high of $75.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average of $62.83.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $149,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $149,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $224,025.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,934.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,309 over the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

