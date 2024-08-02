iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Kenvue by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Up 0.1 %

KVUE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,464,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,003,236. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.