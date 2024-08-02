iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $11.24 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,033 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,946,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,827. The company has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,854 shares of company stock worth $3,366,983 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.76.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

