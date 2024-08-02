iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,487,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,005,617. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

