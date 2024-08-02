iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $280,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. 4,031,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,180,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

