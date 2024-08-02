iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $392,000 Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,057. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

