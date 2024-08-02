iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $794,000 Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 29,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,906.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.31.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UHS stock traded up $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $215.82. The company had a trading volume of 843,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.71 and a 200-day moving average of $175.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $219.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.