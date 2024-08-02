iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Quarry LP purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th.

VRSN stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.37. 864,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,609. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $220.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.90. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Tomlinson 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,751 shares of company stock worth $1,051,527. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

